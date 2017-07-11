US citizens warned they face arbitrary arrest in China

The US State Department warned US citizens in China on Saturday of an increased risk of arbitrary detention by authorities.

The State Department specifically warned against the threat of deportation or detainment "for sending private electronic messages critical" of the government.

"US citizens may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime," the advisory said.

Exit bands and long interrogations were also mentioned as potential threats to US citizens.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated recently over the coronavirus, trade and Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that the relationship with China had been "severely damaged."

