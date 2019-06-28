US citizens held in Rome over fatal police stabbing

Two US citizens are currently in police custody in Rome over the death of a Carabinieri police officer, Italian media reported on Friday.



One of the suspects later confessed to stabbing the officer, reported the Adnkronos and ANSA news agencies, citing investigators. Police earlier described the main suspect as having a North African background.

The two men were questioned at Carabinieri headquarters over the death of 35-year-old Mario Cerciello Rega, who was fatally stabbed in Rome's central Prati district near the Vatican early Friday morning.

Investigators did not immediately say why the second suspect was being held.

Stabbed by muggers

Cerciello Rega and other officers were involved in a plainclothes operation against two muggers at around 3 a.m. local time.

The muggers had stolen a wallet and mobile phone from a man, later saying they would return his belongings in exchange for €100 ($110).

Cerciello Rega was known for helping out his community and volunteer work, Italian media have reported

The man reported the crime and attempted extortion to the police, and set up a meeting point with the thieves.

Police showed up to the meeting instead, but were attacked with a knife. Cerciello Rega sustained multiple stab wounds and later died of his injuries in hospital.

'Mario was a lovely lad'

The case has shocked Italy, with mourners coming to leave bouquets of flowers outside the police station where he worked.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted earlier on Friday that a "manhunt" was underway, and referred to the main suspect as "a bastard."

"I am sure that they will catch him, and that he will pay in full for his violence with forced labor in jail as long as he lives," the far-right politician tweeted. There are no provisions for forced labor in prison in Italy, according to news agency dpa.

Cerciello Rega had been married for just over a month when he was killed, and recently celebrated a birthday.

"Mario was a lovely lad," Sandro Ottaviani, the commander of Rome's Piazza Farnese Carabinieri station, told ANSA. "He never held back at work and he was figurehead for the whole district."

