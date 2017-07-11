US: Christopher Columbus statue toppled, thrown into Baltimore harbor

A group of protesters toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and tossed it into Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Saturday night, the same day that US President Donald Trump vowed to protect the "American way of life" that began when "Columbus discovered America."

Demonstrators used ropes to pull down the monument, located near the city's Little Italy neighborhood, according to media reports.

Toppling the Columbus statue was part of the "re-examination taking place nationally and globally around some of these monuments and statues that may represent different things to different people," The Baltimore Sun newspaper quoted Lester Davis, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard Young as saying.

A wave of protests began in the US after the police killing of Black man George Floyd on May 25. Protesters have called for the removal of many controversial statues, including those of Columbus, Confederate figures and others who they say are responsible for centuries of oppression.

Saturday's protest is the latest incident involving Columbus statues, which have also been targeted in other US cities, including Richmond, Miami, St. Paul and Boston.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Jefferson Davis: Civil War president Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery. Author: Rayna Breuer (db)



Trump's 'American way of life'

During the independence day celebrations at the White House, Trump said that he will fight to preserve the life that was built after Columbus discovered America.

"Together we will fight for the American dream and we will defend, to protect and preserve [the] American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America," Trump said.

"We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms," he added.

Violent history

Columbus has long been praised as a daring explorer and the discoverer of the Americas whose 1492 journey paved the way for the creation of the US roughly three centuries later.

In recent years, however, historians and activists have highlighted his enslavement, exploitation and bloody suppression of native populations. Columbus is often viewed as opening the door to centuries of European colonization of the Americas and the genocide, war and oppression that came with it.

Calls are also growing to abolish Columbus Day, the US national holiday held in October.

see/dr (AP, dpa)