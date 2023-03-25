  1. Skip to content
Smoke coming out from a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania
Rescuers are still searching for victims after the explosionImage: @Based_In410/TWITTER/REUTERS
CatastropheUnited States of America

US chocolate factory blast kills 5, several missing

8 hours ago

The explosion at a plant of R.M. Palmer Co. in Pennsylvania caused extensive damage, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward. Several victims were then transported to a local hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEWq

The death toll after after a deadly explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvaniaon Friday evening, has rissen to 5. 

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said 6 people remained missing.

The blast at 4:57 p.m. local time (20:57 UTC) caused extensive damage to the R.M. Palmer Co. plant and a neighboring building. It caused flames, smoke, dust, and debris to shoot up into the sky.

"There are still rescue efforts under way at the scene," West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holden said, confirming the number of fatalities and those missing.

The R.M. Palmer Company, which has been producing seasonal candy items for over 70 years, employs around 850 individuals.

Cause of explosion investigated

Smoke coming out from a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania
The police have advised residents to avoid the factory areaImage: @Based_In410/TWITTER/REUTERS

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler told AP news agency that eight people were transported to Reading Hospital, with two in fair condition and five being treated and to be released.

The police have advised residents to avoid the factory area, located roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Investigators are currently attempting to determine the cause of the explosion.

ss/wd (AP, Reuters)

