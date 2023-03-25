  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Smoke coming out from a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania
Rescuers are still searching for victims after the explosionImage: @Based_In410/TWITTER/REUTERS
CatastropheUnited States of America

US chocolate factory blast kills 2, several missing

26 minutes ago

The explosion at a plant of R.M. Palmer Co. in Pennsylvania caused extensive damage, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward. Several victims were then transported to a local hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEWq

Two people were killed and nine missing after a deadly explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday evening, police said.

The blast at 4:57 p.m. local time (20:57 UTC) caused extensive damage to the R.M. Palmer Co. plant and a neighboring building. It caused flames, smoke, dust, and debris to shoot up into the sky.

"There are still rescue efforts under way at the scene," West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holden said, confirming the number of fatalities and those missing.

The R.M. Palmer Company, which has been producing seasonal candy items for over 70 years, employs around 850 individuals.

Cause of explosion investigated

Smoke coming out from a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania
The police have advised residents to avoid the factory areaImage: @Based_In410/TWITTER/REUTERS

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler told AP news agency that eight people were transported to Reading Hospital, with two in fair condition and five being treated and to be released.

The police have advised residents to avoid the factory area, located roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Investigators are currently attempting to determine the cause of the explosion.

ss/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

a beach illuminated by a mushroom cloud resulting from a nuclear explosion

Germany walks fine line on nuclear weapons

Germany walks fine line on nuclear weapons

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business14 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage