 Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 15.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US?

China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. What will that mean for the network of nations trading extensively with both?

Handelskonflikt China-USA (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Walsh)

So, the US and China are signing a "phase one" trade deal at the White House on Wednesday.

The limited agreement sees a pause in the trade war between the countries, with some levies being called off and China agreeing to increase some US imports, particularly in agriculture.

But does this really represent a significant breakthrough? "Not a chance," says Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.

He says the Chinese economy is going through a fundamental restructuring which means the current tensions with the US, both economic and otherwise, will endure beyond the presidency of Donald Trump.

In his view, Xi Jinping's leadership has brought about major changes to China's relationship with the US and the Western world. "This is a leader who fundamentally changes the way the Chinese views the rest of the world," he told DW.

"He wants the Chinese economy to be no longer dependent on the West. That is what Made in China 2025 is all about. So whether you have Donald Trump or not, we would see China moving in the direction the government deems it is able to, in order to reduce Chinese dependence and economic dependence on the rest of the world."

Watch video 01:53

US-China Trade Dispute disrupts supply chains

Muscling in

Under Xi Jinping, China has increasingly looked to challenge American dominance across a range of areas. Economically, the Made in China 2025 strategic plan and the Belt and Road Initiative, a development strategy involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries, are the signature moves.

American and Western governments have long taken issue with several Chinese economic policies, not least its once gigantic trade surplus and heavily protected economy. But its muscling in on America's lead global role has taken things to a new level, as seen in both the row over Huawei and through the trade spat.

Infografik China US Handel Export EN

That trade war, prosecuted zealously by Donald Trump, undeniably has his stamp but few expect that conflict to depart with him, or indeed, to depart on the back of any phase one agreements.

"It is a bipartisan shift in how the US views its relationship with China, it is going to survive Donald Trump," says Tsang. "The specifics of the trade war is a very Trumpian thing but the structural shift is not."

That raises the question as to what will happen in the mid-term future if the China-US trade conflict escalates to the extent that the two countries start to expect countries to prioritize trade with one or the other, in order to keep doing business with their chosen superpower.

Consciously decoupling

Given the extent to which the US and China dominate global trade patterns, and feature prominently in the export and import lists of practically every economy around the world, that seems difficult to picture.

Yet it does not require an especially vivid imagination to foresee the US-China relationship deteriorating to the extent that countries must "choose" the trade partner they value most.

Tsang envisages a Chinese "decoupling" from both the US and other Western economies in the coming years. "It is a decoupling primarily from the United States and from whoever decides to stay with the US rather than China. If you choose to side with China, then you won't get decoupled," he says.

Infografik China US Handel Import EN

Although he emphasizes that is dependent on the Chinese economy holding up in the face of the Communist Party's current policies and on Xi Jinping staying in power. Those are two things he has doubts over, as he says the party has begun to repeatedly make "mistakes" and many are beginning to question Xi Jinping in private.

"If the Chinese economy seriously bombs, then Xi Jinping's domination of Chinese politics could be challenged. Unless that happens, it will not be challenged. We don't know," he said.

China or the US?

A huge amount of countries around the world count China as their biggest source of imports, with the US not that far behind (see graphic above top).

Taking the entire European Union as one entity (as it is for trade), then the Chinese trade influence extends from all across Asia, into Africa, across Europe and into parts of South America. There's also the fact that the US itself imports more from China than anywhere else.

American exports dominate in North, Central and some of South America.

In terms of countries that count either America or the China as the biggest markets for their own exports (see second graphic), the picture is a little different. The EU counts the US as its largest export market, as does China itself, Canada, Mexico and several other large countries.

China is the main export market for several Asian countries, as well as some big hitters in Africa, the Middle East and South America, such as Brazil.

Something for the future

Perhaps most significant are those countries that count China or the US as both their largest import AND export market (see graphic below).

Infografik China US Handel Abhängigkeit EN

Those most intwined with Chinese trade are all within Asia and Australasia, with the exception of Peru and Chile. Chinese trade is especially critical to the books of Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. And this kind of deep level of trade with China has risen noticeably around the world in recent years.

On the US side, the influence is noticeably geographic. Barbados, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela are those that count the US as their largest import and export partner.

It's important to point out that many countries in both lists do extensive trade with both the US and China, for example Japan, South Korea and Australia. Most EU nations do too. The prospect of ending trade with either the US or China would be economically disastrous, politically explosive and incredibly complicated. It is not something they could imagine to contemplate anytime soon.

But it is not beyond the bounds of possibility that it is something both America and China may be contemplating in the years ahead, despite the soothing sounds coming from the White House this week.

  • Chinese produced cars lined up for sale (Getty Images/AFP)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's auto slump persists

    The world's largest automotive market last year saw its first annual sales drop in more than two decades. A 5.8% fall was recorded by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The rout has continued into 2019, with sales dropping 21% in the first four months compared to last year. Beijing is due to introduce stimulus measures, including incentives for first-time and rural car buyers.

  • The port of Qingdao, China (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Y. Fangping)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Trade war hits Chinese exports

    China's exports to the world sank 2.7% year-on-year in April. Exports to the US, meanwhile, dropped 13.2% amid a worsening trade conflict with Washington. Over the first four months of year, China's exports rose just 0.2% over the year. Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as Hong Kong and Taiwan firms pull some of their production out of China to avoid US tariffs.

  • Chinesische Währung (picture alliance/dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    P2P loan industry dries up

    A major upheaval is underway in China's peer-to-peer (P2P) finance sector after numerous cases of fraud and negligence. Thousands of platforms have gone bust or just disappeared, leaving investors nursing heavy losses. A government crackdown on lenders means millions of Chinese consumers now have no alternative credit line.

  • A Gucci store in Hainan (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Wei Liang)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Consumers feel the pinch

    Chinese consumers are cutting back on everyday spending. Clothing sales fell for the first time since 2009, while overall retail sales in April rose at their slowest pace in 15 years. With a huge stock market rout eating up retail investors' profits, the easy money that many middle- to low-income consumers have used to spend on designer and branded goods dried up.

  • People stand next to a model of a proposed apartment block in Dalian city (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Liu Debin)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Has the property bubble burst?

    There are conflicting reports about China's long-booming property market. Last year, investors of apartments started protesting outside developers' offices after the values of their flats plummeted between purchase and construction. Although some reports suggest prices are rising again, particularly in the four largest cities, authorities are keen to avoid the property market overheating.

  • Workers at a steel factory in Dalian city (picture alliance / dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Zombie firms faces closure

    A massive stimulus program in 2009 saw cheap loans offered to thousands of state-run industrial enterprises, including steel, aluminum, cement and coal producers. The investments created huge overcapacity in several sectors, and many firms relied on subsidies to stay afloat. Chinese authorities have since set a 2020 deadline to shut these "zombie firms," leaving behind an even bigger rust belt.

  • China job fair (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/TPG)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's hidden joblessness

    Officially, unemployment remains low in China. However, most of the 280 million migrant workers from rural areas aren't counted in official statistics. Gavekal Dragonomics recently showed large state-funded industrial firms cut about 2.8 million jobs in 2018. Although the private sector has seen strong employment growth in recent years, surveys by job agencies suggest hiring is falling.

  • Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie (picture alliance/dpa/S.Fan)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Lies, damn lies and Chinese statistics

    The accuracy of official Chinese goverment statistics has been questioned for years. According to the Brookings Institute, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is some 12% smaller than officially claimed. Researchers believe growth between 2008 and 2016 was on average 1.7% lower. If extrapolated to 2018, China's official 6.6% GDP figure would be more like than 5.8%.

    Author: Nik Martin


DW recommends

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

The world's second-largest economy was already slowing before the US-China trade conflict erupted. DW explores how different sectors of the Chinese economy are affected, and how tariffs could exacerbate the slump. (23.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-China Trade Dispute disrupts supply chains  

Related content

US-China Trade Dispute disrupts supply chains 15.01.2020

After months of tough negotiations, the US and China are expected to sign a 'Phase One' trade deal on Wednesday. China will buy more American agricultural products. In return, the US will hold off further tariffs. But most existing tariffs will remain in place. That's why many US companies are continuing to move their production outside China.

Chinesische Währung

US drops China's designation as currency manipulator 13.01.2020

The US Treasury Department has removed China from its list of currency manipulators ahead of a new US-China trade deal. Chinese regulators have been accused of devaluing the yuan to make exports more competitive.

US Präsident Donald Trump in China

Donald Trump announces 'Phase One' of US-China trade deal 13.12.2019

The US president has described the first part of a bilateral trade agreement as an "amazing deal." But Chinese officials were cautious, saying they hope "both sides will abide by the agreement."

Advertisement
A stop sign in the foreground, while a coal power plant in the background spews out smoke

Bye bye lignite — what you need to know

Here are the most important facts you need to know about Germany's exit from coal.  