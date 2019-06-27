US-China trade war, Iran to overshadow G20 talks

The G20 summit opens Friday in the western Japanese city of Osaka, with geopolitical tensions and trade set to dominate talks.

The high-stakes meeting of the world's largest economies runs for two days.

Trade row

One of the most anticipated events is the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Saturday.

The two countries are locked in a damaging trade war, and many leaders will be eagerly watching to see if they can manage to strike an agreement to end hostilities. The last time Trump and Xi met face-to-face was at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December.

Angela Merkel touches down in Osaka after experiencing a bout of trembling in Berlin

Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of the official start of the summit, to discuss trade and defense spending.

He was also due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merkel arrived in Osaka early Friday, a day after suffering an episode of shaking that had led to questions about her health.

Iran

Spiraling tensions between Washington and Tehran have sparked fears of a new war breaking out in the Middle East.

The US has accused Iran of attacking six oil tankers in recent weeks, which Tehran denies. Last week Iran shot down a US drone it said was flying over its territory, but the US said it was in international airspace. Trump then ordered a retaliatory strike before calling it off at the last minute.

World leaders, including Germany's Merkel, have urged the two countries to resolve the row peacefully. Trump said Friday in Japan that there was "no rush" to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask the US president to consider suspending some sanctions on Iran: "I want to convince Trump that it is in his interest to reopen a negotiation process (and) go back on certain sanctions to give negotiations a chance."

Climate change

Climate change is expected to be another contentious item on the agenda.

France will be pushing for strong commitments to limit carbon emissions to be part of the joint final statement from G20 leaders. The US is unlikely to agree to strong language on global warming, given that Trump last year pulled his country out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

