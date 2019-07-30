US-China trade talks end with no progress

The United States and China ended talks on Wednesday in Shanghai without any progress on ending their costly trade war.

The meeting between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He ended 40 minutes ahead of schedule. Lighthizer and Mnuchin gave no comments to the press as they left.

The gathering was the first round of talks since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a truce in June.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US was to blame for the lack of progress.

"I believe the US should show more sincerity and good faith," Hua Chunying said.

The US has so far racked up $250 billion (€224 billion) worth of tariffs on Chinese goods. China has slapped retaliatory tariffs on $110 billion worth of American imports.

The tit-for-tat exchange started over US complaints that China steals American technology or forces US companies to hand it over.

Trade tirade

The Shanghai meeting was overshadowed by Trump, who on Tuesday said China wanted him to lose the 2020 presidential election to strike an easier trade deal with a Democratic administration.

"They'll pray that Trump loses," he said. "And then they'll make a deal with a stiff, somebody that doesn't know what they're doing."

On Twitter, the Republican president wrote that China had not upheld an agreement to buy more US agricultural products and vowed to get a "tougher" deal if reelected.

