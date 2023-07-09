  1. Skip to content
US-China relations 'on surer footing,' Yellen says

55 minutes ago

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was finishing up a visit to Beijing, said progress was made in stabilizing relations between the two countries. Tech, trade, Taiwan and other issues have complicated US-China ties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Td1s
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a media briefing in Beijing
Yellen has called for more cooperation between the US and China on climate and economic issues Image: Thomas Peter/REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that ties between the US and China are "on surer footing" as she concluded a 4-day visit to Beijing.

"We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive," Yellen said during a media briefing at the US Embassy in Beijing. 

"My bilateral meetings — which totaled about 10 hours over two days — served as a step forward in our effort to put the US-China relationship on surer footing," she added. 

What was discussed?

The objective of Yellen's visit was to deepen ties with China's new economic team and avoid any misunderstandings in the two superpowers' economic rivalry.

Yellen said Chinese officials raised concerns about an expected executive order that would restrict outbound investment.

She told Chinese officials that any such measure would be narrow in scope and would be enacted in a transparent way, through a rule-making process that would allow public input.  

Yellen also said Beijing could raise concerns about US actions, so that Washington could explain, and "possibly in some situations, respond to unintended consequences of our actions if they're not carefully targeted."

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Saturday that Yellen's meeting with Vice Premier He Lifeng yielded an agreement to "strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges."

More to follow...

zc/wd (AFP, Reuters)

