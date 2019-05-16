US charges WikiLeaks' Julian Assange over classified info

The US filed new charges against Julian Assange on Thursday, accusing him of putting the United States at risk of "serious harm."

Justice Department prosecutors filed 17 charges against the WikiLeaks founder, alleging that he aided and abetted the theft of secret files, and recklessly published compromising classified information.

In their indictment, prosecutors accused Assange of directing former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in obtaining and leaking damaging classified information.

The case presents some concerns about media freedom and the publication of sensitive information, but prosecutors say Assange strayed well outside protections offered by the First Amendment.

The charges related to the publication of classified information focused on the bulk release of names of confidential informants who could have been endangered in Iran, Syria, China, Iraq and Afghanistan, prosecutors said.

A British court jailed Assange for 50 weeks earlier this month for skipping bail, and the 47-year-old already faces requests from both the US and Sweden for extradition upon his release.

WikiLeaks criticized the new charges, saying they threatened reporters on a broader basis.