US charges Turkey's Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions

The US accused high-ranking government officials in both Iran and Turkey of participating in and protecting the scheme. It comes as NATO allies Washington and Ankara are at odds over Turkey's military offensive in Syria.
US prosecutors on Tuesday filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-run Halkbank for allegedly taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.
The indictment comes after the US slapped sanctions on Turkey on Monday over its military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.
"High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme," prosecutors of the Southern District of New York said in a 45-page indictment, which was set op to move billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenue illegally.
The scheme allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors said it mostly involved masking money transfers as gold sales to work around sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.
"This is one of the most serious Iran sanctions violations we have seen," the statement read.
