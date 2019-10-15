US charges Turkey's Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions

US prosecutors on Tuesday filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-run Halkbank for allegedly taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.

The indictment comes after the US slapped sanctions on Turkey on Monday over its military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

"High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme," which was set up to move some 20 billion dollars of Iranian oil revenue illegally, prosecutors of the Southern District of New York said in a 45-page indictment.

As a result, prosecutors allege that Turkish government officials received millions of dollars in bribes in return.

"This is one of the most serious Iran sanctions violations we have seen," the statement read.

The scheme allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors said it mostly involved masking money transfers as gold sales to work around sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

"This indictment constitutes an additional step that does not contribute positively to the current situation of U.S.- Turkey relations," an official at the Turkish embassy in Washington told Reuters.

jcg/se (AFP, Reuters)

