US charges Turkey's Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions

US prosecutors on Tuesday filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-run Halkbank for allegedly taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.

"High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme," prosecutors of the Southern District of New York said in a 45-page indictment.

The scheme allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors said it mostly involved masking money transfers as gold sales to work around sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

"This is one of the most serious Iran sanctions violations we have seen," the statement read.

More to follow…

jcg/se (AFP, Reuters)

