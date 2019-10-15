 US charges Turkey′s Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions | News | DW | 15.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US charges Turkey's Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions

The US accused high-ranking government officials in both Iran and Turkey of participating in and protecting the scheme. It comes as NATO allies Washington and Ankara are at odds over Turkey's military offensive in Syria.

A Halkbank office building

US prosecutors on Tuesday filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-run Halkbank for allegedly taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.

"High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme," prosecutors of the Southern District of New York said in a 45-page indictment.

The scheme allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors said it mostly involved masking money transfers as gold sales to work around sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

"This is one of the most serious Iran sanctions violations we have seen," the statement read.

More to follow…

jcg/se (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump calls for ceasefire in Turkey's Syria strikes, imposes sanctions

US President Donald Trump has called for an immediate halt to Turkey's strikes against Kurds in Syria as Washington slapped sanctions on Turkish officials. Vice President Mike Pence is set to lead a mediation effort. (15.10.2019)  

US announces more sanctions against Iran following Saudi attacks

US President Donald Trump has called them the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country." The announcement was made in a wide-ranging press conference with Australian PM Scott Morrison. (20.09.2019)  

Iran ramps up uranium enrichment in latest nuclear breach

Iran has begun work on advanced centrifuges to boost enriched uranium for its controversial nuclear program. It is the third time in the past few months that Tehran has reduced its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal. (07.09.2019)  

Iranian oil tanker changes course to Turkey

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has changed its destination to a port in Turkey. The US has threatened to sanction any party that takes the oil. (24.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Turkey unfazed by US economic sanctions over Syria 15.10.2019

Turkey's incursion into northern Syria continues for a seventh day – despite criticism from NATO and EU members. Meanwhile, Russia says Syrian government troops now control the key town of Manbij, as they seek to contain the Turkish assault.

Militäroffensive der Türkei

Trump calls for ceasefire in Turkey's Syria strikes, imposes sanctions 15.10.2019

US President Donald Trump has called for an immediate halt to Turkey's strikes against Kurds in Syria as Washington slapped sanctions on Turkish officials. Vice President Mike Pence is set to lead a mediation effort.

Trump und Erdogan

Should Turkey fear the long arm of US sanctions? 10.10.2019

Donald Trump has threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy, should Ankara overstep its campaign against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. So will Erdogan have to take Trump's bluster seriously?

Advertisement