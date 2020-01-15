 US charges Harvard professor with lying about alleged China links | News | DW | 28.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US charges Harvard professor with lying about alleged China links

The Harvard University professor was charged with concealing his alleged ties to a program run by the Chinese government. The US has accused China of attempting to steal American scientific and technological advances.

Harvard flags on a university building

The US government on Tuesday charged a Harvard University professor and two researchers in Boston with lying about their alleged ties to the Chinese government.

It was the latest case of US authorities targeting what they have labeled as scientific espionage on the part of the Chinese. The US has accused China of attempting to steal American scientific and technological advances.

"This is a very carefully directed effort by the Chinese government to fill what it views as its own strategic gaps," Andrew Lelling, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, told reporters in a news conference.

Prominent academic

Harvard University professor Charles Lieber, chair of the chemistry and chemical biology department, was accused of taking part in China's Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

According to prosecutors, Lieber received payments from China, including $50,000 (€45,000) a month from Wuhan University of Technology, and lied to investigators about it.

In exchange, authorities say Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of a Chinese university.

Two Chinese researchers arrested

Boston University researcher Yanqing Ye was accused of lying about being a lieutenant in China's military and having concealed this information when she obtained her US visa.

Authorities alleged she sent documents and information to China while she was conducting her university research.

The third person charged, Zaosong Zheng, was a cancer researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Zheng was arrested last month when he allegedly tried to smuggle 21 vials containing sensitive biological samples out of the country, concealed in socks in his suitcase.

Both Harvard and Boston Universities said they were cooperating with authorities.

"The charges brought by the U.S. government against Professor Lieber are extremely serious," Harvard said in a statement.

According to the US Justice Department, since the beginning of 2018, charges have been leveled in at least three dozen federal cases involving alleged economic, scientific and technological espionage connected to China.

Both American and Chinese nationals have been implicated in the investigations.

jcg/se (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US judge rejects Harvard race discrimination claim

The prestigious university's admission process is "not perfect," but doesn't discriminate against Asian-Americans, ruled a judge a year after the case was heard. Complainant group SFFA is looking to appeal the verdict. (02.10.2019)  

Germany investigates 3 people suspected of spying for China

The suspects under investigation reportedly include a former EU diplomat and two lobbyists. It's the first case in recent years to bring concrete allegations of spying by China against Germany and the European Union. (15.01.2020)  

Ex-CIA officer jailed for 19 years for spying for China

US investigators said the former agent 'betrayed' his country by sharing sources of covert intelligence with China over a period of three years. After retiring, he was found in possession of 'top secret' information. (23.11.2019)  

FBI arrests California man for delivering US secrets to China

A California tour guide has been charged with delivering classified information to China. FBI Director Christopher Wray says the country poses a more serious intelligence threat to the US than any other — even Russia. (01.10.2019)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel's Harvard speech is noteworthy for what she didn't say

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's poignant and personal commencement speech at Harvard University was also a thinly veiled appeal to reject Trumpism. But more interesting than what she said was what she did not say. (31.05.2019)  

Related content

Symbolbild Deutschland China

Germany investigates 3 people suspected of spying for China 15.01.2020

The suspects under investigation reportedly include a former EU diplomat and two lobbyists. It's the first case in recent years to bring concrete allegations of spying by China against Germany and the European Union.

World Economic Forum 50th in Davos Ursula von der Leyen

EU's von der Leyen: Europe needs 'credible military capabilities' 22.01.2020

The EU has set up "the building blocks of a European defense union," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said in Davos. She also hailed a "European open science cloud" aimed to boost research in the bloc.

Ausbrüche der Coronavirus-Pneumonie in China

China locks down city at center of virus outbreak 22.01.2020

Authorities in Wuhan, where the virus outbreak began, have closed off the city by suspending public transport. The World Health Organization has delayed a decision on declaring a global public health emergency.

Advertisement