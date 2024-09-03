US charges Hamas leader with terrorism over October 7 attack

Six militants were charged with conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said more actions would follow.

The United States has charged Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants over last year's October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Six individuals were charged with "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death," conspiracy to murder US nationals, and five other counts.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas' operations," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"These actions will not be our last."

More to follow...

