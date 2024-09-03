  1. Skip to content
US charges Hamas leader with terrorism over October 7 attack

September 3, 2024

Six militants were charged with conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said more actions would follow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kEvj
Yahya Sinwar
Yahya Sinwar has been the leader of Hamas since AugustImage: Wissam Nassar/Xinhua/picture alliance

The United States has charged Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants over last year's October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Six individuals were charged with "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death" along with six other counts.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas' operations," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"These actions will not be our last."

More to follow...

zc/rm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

