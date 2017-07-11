US charges former Taliban commander with killing US troops

US authorities on Thursday charged a former Taliban commander with killing US troops in 2008.

In a statement the US Department of Justice said: "Haji Najibullah, previously charged in the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist, was also indicted today for 2008 attacks on US Service members in Afghanistan, including attacks resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and their Afghan interpreter and the downing of a US helicopter."

The charge relates to offenses committed against US troops between 2007 and 2009.

In one instance he is accused of being involved in, three US service personnel were killed on June 26, 2008 when their convoy was attacked.

According to the statement, in October 2020, Najibullah was arrested and extradited from Ukraine to the US where he is being held.

More to follow…

kb/rt (Reuters)