US charges 4 Chinese military 'hackers' in Equifax breach

Nearly 150 million Americans' information, including Social Security numbers and driver's license data, was compromised in a 2017 breach of a major credit reporting agency in the US.
US Attorney General William Barr on Monday said that the US had indicted four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), believed to be involved in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected roughly 145 million people.
"This was one of the largest data breaches in history," Barr said of the hacking, which came to light in the summer of 2017.
The Justice Department accused Beijing of being behind the theft of citizens' personal details as well as some of Equifax's company secrets.
The case comes as the the White House warned against the political and economic influence of China. The Trump administration believes efforts are being made by Beijing to collect data on US citizens and steal scientific research and innovation.
The accused are based in China and none are in custody. Nevertheless, US officials view the charges as a significant deterrent to foreign hackers planning similar cyber attacks.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,'' Barr said in a statement.
"Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the Internet's cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us," Barr added.
The Justice Department said on its website: "The nine-count indictment alleges that Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei were members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute, a component of the Chinese military. They allegedly conspired with each other to hack into Equifax’s computer networks, maintain unauthorized access to those computers, and steal sensitive, personally identifiable information."
jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)
