 US charges 4 Chinese military ′hackers′ in Equifax breach | News | DW | 10.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US charges 4 Chinese military 'hackers' in Equifax breach

Nearly 150 million Americans' information, including Social Security numbers and driver's license data, was compromised in a 2017 breach of a major credit reporting agency in the US.

Equifax (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Stewart)

US Attorney General William Barr on Monday said that the US had indicted four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), believed to be involved in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected roughly 145 million people.

"This was one of the largest data breaches in history," Barr said of the hacking, which came to light in the summer of 2017.

The Justice Department accused Beijing of being behind the theft of citizens' personal details as well as some of Equifax's company secrets.

The accused are based in China and none are in custody. US news agency AP reported that officials in Washington hoped to deter other would-be hackers by demonstrating their ability to track individuals in such cases.

"Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet's cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that [China] repeatedly deploys against us," Barr added.

Nine charges, four suspects

"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,'' Barr said in a statement.

The case comes amid White House warnings on the political and economic influence of China. The Trump administration believes efforts are being made by Beijing to collect data on US citizens and steal scientific research and innovation.

The Justice Department said on its website: "The nine-count indictment alleges that Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei were members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute, a component of the Chinese military.  They allegedly conspired with each other to hack into Equifax’s computer networks, maintain unauthorized access to those computers, and steal sensitive, personally identifiable information."

In 2015 Experian, who along with Equifax and TransUnion are the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the US, experienced a similar attack where roughly 15 million new customers of T-Mobile were affected.

Equifax last year agreed to a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission to compensate victims of the breach. The scandal resulted in the firm's then-boss Richard Smith losing his job. 

  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    WikiLeaks targets Clinton

    Anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, WikiLeaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are based in Russia.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the two biggest intelligence agencies in the US, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladimir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with Republicans in Congress who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyberattacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Capital One data theft: US arrests 'erratic' hacker

The hacker had stolen personal information from 100 million credit applications made to one of the biggest banks in the US. Financial institutions are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals seeking valuable client data. (30.07.2019)  

Facebook's Twitter accounts hacked, OurMine claims responsibility

A group of hackers posted a message through two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts, weeks after apparently taking over accounts belonging to the NFL and ESPN. Both Facebook and Twitter confirmed the intrusion. (08.02.2020)  

Jeff Bezos, blackmail and the Saudi crown prince

Amazon boss and WaPo owner Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the Saudi crown prince's regime. The UN wants an investigation; the allegations touch the highest echelons of US power and echo internationally. (25.01.2020)  

Taxes coming to big data in Germany?

Chancellor Angela Merkel has suddenly woken up to the idea of taxing the sale of individuals' data, and has asked for suggestions on how to tackle digital companies. Should data be treated differently than car parts? (29.05.2018)  

Saudis deny hacking phone of Amazon, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

The Saudi embassy in Washington called it "absurd" to suggest their country was behind the hacking of billionaire Jeff Bezos. UN experts said they had information pointing to the possible involvement of the crown prince. (22.01.2020)  

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account sent racist tweets after hack

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked and sent a series of racist and offensive tweets to Dorsey's followers. The incident has raised fresh concerns about social media users' digital security. (31.08.2019)  

Why it seems like everyone's being hacked

German and US leaders aren't the only ones worried about hacking. The past fortnight has seen several countries, companies and celebrities affected by data breaches. And the hackers have picked some unusual targets. (04.02.2017)  

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

The US expelled 35 Russian diplomats over a bitter row between the two countries. The Kremlin denied US intelligence reports that it supported hackers who tried to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. (30.12.2016)  

Related content

Französischer TGV und deutscher ICE

Brussels faces antitrust issues after failed mergers 03.02.2020

Is the strict EU enforcement of competition rules holding back the development of European industrial champions to compete against its bigger rivals from the United States and China? A new consensus seems to believe so.

China Wuhan Coronavirus

China extends lockdown on millions in coronavirus outbreak 24.01.2020

Chinese officials have restricted transport in at least 13 cities besides the virus epicenter, Wuhan. At the same time, France became the first European country to report cases of the virus.

BdT Demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidaten debattieren in Detroit zwei Nächte lang

The next US president: Wall Street's fear of the left 04.02.2020

As the presidential primaries start in the United States, left-leaning candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren lead the polls. Some billionaires and investors are getting nervous — and making grim prophecies.

Advertisement