US changes stance on Israeli settlements — no longer 'inconsistent with international law'

US President Donald Trump's administration is softening its stance on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Washington's top diplomat announced on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the government will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that found civilian settlements in occupied territories as "inconsistent with international law."

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," he said.

"Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not worked. It has not advanced the cause of peace,'' he added.

Pompeo said that the Washington is not expressing a view on the legality of Israeli settlements or the status of the West Bank, saying that the matter should be left up to Palestinians and Israelis to negotiate.

The major shift in US policy will likely spark anger with Palestinians and the international community, which overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal.

Netanyahu praises decision

Shortly after the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US stance on settlements "rights a historical wrong."

He also thanked Trump and Pompeo "for their steadfast position supporting truth and justice" as well as calling on other countries "to adopt a similar position" if they hope to advance peace.

The US decision is expected to give a boost to Netanyahu, who has been struggling to remain in power after failing to form a coalition government.

Netanyahu's government was dealt a blow over settlements last week when the European Court of Justice ruled that products made in Israeli settlements must be labeled.

Hopes dwindling for two-state solution

Monday's announcement was the latest major move by the Trump administration that could jeopardize Palestinian's hopes for a two-state solution.

In 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and formally opened an embassy in the city in 2018. Prior to that, US policy had been that the status of Jerusalem was to be decided by the parties involved in the conflict.

In March this year, Trump moved to recognize Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights — a decision that boosted Netanyahu but prompted a sharp response from Syria.

More to follow...

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)