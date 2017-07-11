US: CDC experts recommend resuming use of J&J COVID vaccine

The United States moved closer to resuming vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, as an expert panel recommended on Friday the vaccine's use for citizens aged 18 and over.

"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

US health authorities paused use of the J&J shot 11 days ago after officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot. Some 8 million people have so far been given the one-dose J&J vaccine.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration will now weigh the panel's recommendation in deciding whether to lift the pause. The CDC typically follows the recommendation of advisers, and the health authority's Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has promised swift action.

What are the possible risks?

All the instances of blood clotting occurred in women, most of whom were under the age of 50. Three subsequently died, and seven remain hospitalized.

CDC advisers said while J&J's vaccine is important for fighting the pandemic, it's also important that younger women are made aware of the risks in clear, understandable terms.

The panel of experts voted 10-4 in favor of lifting the 11-day pause, while adding warnings that women and health workers would see in leaflets at vaccination centers.

The panel had debated the use of outright age restrictions before electing not to implement such advice.

It would appear younger people are more vulnerable and one member of the panel believed the advice does not go far enough.

"This is an age group that is most at risk (of the clotting) that is getting the vaccine predominately to save other peoples' lives, not their own. And I think we have a responsibility to be certain that they know this," said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal.

J&J has agreed with the FDA to work on a warning label for the vaccine.

jsi/wmr (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP