US: CDC experts recommend resuming J&J COVID vaccination

The United States took a step closer to restarting its Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine rollout on Friday as health authorities recommended its use for citizens aged 18 and over.

"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Blood clot concerns

Health authorities in the US on April 14 proposed a halt on the J&J shot after federal health officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot. Some 8 million people have so far been given the one-dose J&J vaccine.

All the instances of blood clotting occurred in women, most of whom were under the age of 50. Three subsequently died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Friday's CDC recommendation now opens the door for the J&J shot to be administered across the country once more.

EMA renew AstraZeneca backing

Earlier on Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reiterated its viewpoint that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed the risks.

Like the J&J vaccine, AstraZeneca's shot had also been linked to rare instances of blood clotting.

