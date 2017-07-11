US: CDC experts recommend resuming J&J COVID vaccination

The United States took a step closer to restarting its Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine rollout on Friday as health authorities recommended its use for citizens aged 18 and over.

"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Last week, health authorities in the US proposed a halt to the use of the J&J shot after officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot. Some 8 million people have so far been given the one-dose J&J vaccine.

Women more at risk

All the instances of blood clotting occurred in women, most of whom were under the age of 50. Three subsequently died, and seven remain in hospital.

Friday's CDC recommendation now opens the door for the J&J shot to be administered across the country once more.

CDC advisers said while J&J's vaccine is important for fighting the pandemic, it's also important that younger women are made aware of the risks in clear, understandable terms.

The panel of experts voted 10-4 in favor of lifting the 11-day pause while adding warnings that women and health workers would see in leaflets at vaccination centers.

Age concerns

The group debated the use of outright age restrictions before electing not to implement such advice.

It would appear younger people are more vulnerable and one member of the panel believed the advice does not go far enough.

"This is an age group that is most at risk (of the clotting) that is getting the vaccine predominately to save other peoples' lives, not their own. And I think we have a responsibility to be certain that they know this," said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now weigh the experts' recommendation before deciding whether to end the pause. The CDC tends to follow the recommendations of its advisers and the health authority's Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has promised swift action.

EMA renew AstraZeneca backing

Earlier on Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reiterated its viewpoint that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed the risks.

Like the J&J vaccine, AstraZeneca's shot had also been linked to rare instances of blood clotting.

jsi/wmr (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)