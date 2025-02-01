US: Casualties reported after Philadelphia plane crash

A small private plane crashed near a busy shopping mall in northeastern Philadelphia. Emergency services have declared a "major incident."

Multiple people were killed after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the US city of Philadelphia on Friday.

The medical transport jet was carrying six people, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. There is no confirmation that any survived.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on social media that the government is offering all resources while emergency services respond to the crash.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Plane crashed near shopping mall

The plane crashed shortly after 6 p.m. in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The usually crowded mall is an outdoor shopping center with dozens of stores and restaurants in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst.

According to local media reports, at least one house and multiple cars were on fire.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene of the crash Image: Matt Rourke/AP Photo/picture alliance

Flight data showed the Learjet 55 took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappeared from radar 30 seconds later at 1,600 feet (490 meters)

The weather was cold and rainy and with low visibility at the time of the crash.

According to the FAA, the plane was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri from after taking off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

The crash happened less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the airport.

The plane's owner, Jet Rescue, provides global air ambulance services.

'Major incident' declared

Jim Quinn, who lives in the vicinity of the crash site, said his doorbell camera captured footage of the plane falling from the sky.

"All we heard was a loud roar and didn't know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume," said Quinn.

Michael Schiavone, another neighbor, said he heard a loud bang and his house shook, which felt like a mini earthquake.

"There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second," he said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash site, with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management closing roads in the area declaring a "major incident."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates air crashes, is looking into the crash.

The crash follows a deadly mid-air collision in Washington, DC, earlier this week.

ss/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters)