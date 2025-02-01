US: Casualties reported after Philadelphia plane crash

A small private plane crashed in Philadelphia shortly after takeoff on Friday.

A small private plane crashed in Philadelphia, the United States, shortly after takeoff on Friday. Multiple casualties were reported.

"We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on social media.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene of the crash

The crash took place shortly after 6 pm near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

According to local media reports, at least one house and multiple cars were on fire.

Flight data showed the Learjet 55, carrying two people, took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 pm and disappeared from radar 30 seconds later at 1,600 feet.

The weather was cold and rainy and with low visibility at the time of the crash.

