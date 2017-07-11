 US carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria | News | DW | 26.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

US President Joe Biden ordered the strike in retaliation for recent rocket attacks on US military and diplomatic sites in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

US President Joe Biden

The airstrikes in eastern Syria are believed to be Joe Biden's first military action as president

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US military had launched an airstrike in eastern Syria on facilities used by Iran-backed militia.

The Pentagon's spokesman, John Kirby, said that the airstrikes were conducted under "President Biden's direction" and were a retaliation of recent rocket attacks on US troops and allies in Iraq.

He didn't reveal if there were any casualties from the strike in Syria.

More to follow...

am/rs (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Advertisement