US carrier Truman boosts NATO air patrols from Mediterranean

Russia's war in Ukraine is palpable as far south as the Mediterranean Sea, where a US aircraft carrier is helping patrol NATO airspace.
The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.
Videos of Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been used to create deepfakes with a message that favors their adversary. They are not true, but they still quickly spread online.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that NATO will not "intervene militarily" in Ukraine during talks with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg also spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Poland's proposal to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine proved highly controversial. How would the plan work? How would Russia respond? Was the whole debate a diversion tactic?
