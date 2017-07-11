US: Car rams into Wisconsin Christmas parade

A vehicle sped into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday, leaving more than 20 people injured, according to local authorities.

The attack occurred in Waukesha, a city within the Milwaukee metropolitan area.

Police are asking people to temporarily stay away from downtown Waukesha, but its mayor Shawn Riley told a local TV station he did not believe there was any more danger to the public.

What do we know so far?

A live video of the parade captured the moment the SUV broke through a barrier and sped onto the road where the parade was taking place.

Local official Angelito Tenorio said he was at the parade when the vehicle sped into the area.

"We heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who were struck by the vehicle," Tenorio said. "Then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there were people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

jc/wd (Reuters, AP)