US: Car rams into Wisconsin Christmas parade

A vehicle sped into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday, caused "some fatalities" and left more than 20 people injured, police said.

Police have arrested a person suspected of carrying out the attack occurred in the city of Waukesha, which is within the Milwaukee metropolitan area.

What do we know so far?

Live videos of the parade captured the moment the SUV broke through a barrier and sped onto the road where the parade was taking place.

In another video seen online the car is seen plowing into a marching band, leaving injured people in its wake.

Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said 11 adults and 12 children were taken to hospital. He added that police had arrested a suspect.

"At 4.39 pm a red SUV drove into a Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 people were injured in this incident," Thompson told reporters. "Waukesha police department has recovered a suspect vehicle. It's an ongoing investigation."

Local media after the incident reported that Waukesha residents have been asked to shelter in place as police searched for suspects.

Victims rushed to the hospital

The police chief said victims were transported to the hospital by ambulances, police cars and with family members.

"It was a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved. The scene is now safe," said Thompson.

"We have a person of interest we are looking into at this point," he added.

Police officers examine debris left behind by a car that rammed through the parade

Local official Angelito Tenorio said he was at the parade when the vehicle sped into the area.

"We heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who were struck by the vehicle," Tenorio said. "Then we saw people running away or crying, and there were people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

Wisconsin reacts to 'senseless act'

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said on Twitter.

"I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information," he added.

State Senator Ron Johnson echoed Evers in a tweet, adding, "My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding."

"The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking," tweeted Tammy Baldwin, another Wisconsin senator.

"Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight."

