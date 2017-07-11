US Capitol storming: What you need to know

A group of angry Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesdayand clashed with police in violence that left four people dead. They were attempting to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden's election victory.

They descended on the US Capitolafter Trump made a speech to his supporters, imploring them to "fight'' to stop the "steal"' of the election.

Here's an overview of what happened next.

How many casualties were there?

Police said their officers shot one woman dead, while three more Trump supporters died of "medical emergencies."

How did police try to restore order?

Police are guarding the streets to enforce a 14 day curfew, issued by Washington D.C. Mayor Mayor Muriel Bowser. The curfew runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Some 1,000 troops from the National guard have also been deployed.

Police said 52 arrests were made Wednesday. Four were related to weapons charges and six firearms were recovered.

Two pipe bombs, one near the Republican National Committee and one near the Democratic National Committee, were also recovered, along with a cooler filled with Molotov cocktails.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



How did President-elect Joe Biden respond?

Biden called it an "insurrection” that "borders on sedition." He said the words of a president matter and "at their best, can inspire," but also "at their worst, incite." He implored President Donald Trump to go on national television to "demand an end to this siege."

What did Trump say?

In a post to Twitter, which has since been deleted, Trump called for "peace" and told the rioters to "go home." However, he praised his supporters as "special." He repeated falsehoods the election had been stolen and encouraged his supporters to "remember'' the day.

What did Trump's allies say?

Vice President Mike Pence formally presides over the session counting the electoral votes. He rejected Trump's claim he had the power to reject electors that have been "fraudulently" chosen.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today — you did not win," he said after reopening the disrupted session in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the storming of the Capitol a "failed insurrection."

What are Democratic lawmakers saying?

Top Democrats Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar said President Trump should be impeached for inciting violence. Representative Omar said she was drawing up a bill to impeach Trump before he leaves office.

What did Trump's predecessors say?

Former President Barack Obama called the violence "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation." George W. Bush, the 43rd Commander-in-Chief, likened the clashes to an "insurrection." Bush said in a statement that “this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic.”

What has been the reaction of other world leaders?

French President Emmanuel Macron called the scenes "un-American." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded them as "disgraceful."

What happened to President Trump's social media accounts?

Facebook and Instagram suspended his profiles for 24 hours. Twitter suspended his account until he removed his false claims that the election was "stolen."

President Trump later deleted the tweets.