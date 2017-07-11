US Capitol riots: First defendant sentenced, avoids jail

A United States federal judge on Wednesday handed down the first sentence against someone charged with taking part in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The defendant avoided a prison term after apologizing for her actions.

What the defendant said in the US Capitol riot trial

Anna Morgan-Lloyd had agreed on a guilty plea deal with prosecutors before the hearing. She admitted that she had illegally entered the Capitol building as Congress certified Joe Biden's November presidential win.

After the riots, the 48-year-old woman from Indiana had described January 6 as the "best day ever" in a Facebook post.

"I was there to support, to show support, for President Trump peacefully, and I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," Lloyd told the judge during the hearing which was held via videoconferencing.

"It was never my intent to be a part of anything that’s so disgraceful to our American people.”

The judge ordered Lloyd to serve three years of probation, pay $500 (€419) in restitution and perform 120 hours of community service.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



Oath Keeper pleads guilty

A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Graydon Young pleaded guilty to the counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Young was among 15 other members and associates of Oath Keepers who were accused of conspiring to block the congressional certification of Biden's victory.

His guilty plea was the first in the major conspiracy case against members of the group.

Llyod and Young were among thousands of former President Donald Trump's supporters who believed his false claim that the election was stolen and stormed the US Capitol in an attack that stunned the country and the world.

Five people died during the riots.

Federal authorities are working to identify some 800 people suspected of taking part in the January violence.

dvv/rt (AP, AFP)