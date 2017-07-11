US Capitol riot: 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty

An Arizona man who became one of the most recognized Capitol Hill rioters pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing a US congressional meeting.

A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump had broken into the Capitol building on January 6 to try to stop Congress certifying Joe Biden as the new president.

Known as the "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Anthony Chansley was caught on camera shirtless, carrying a spear and sporting a horned fur hat during the violence. It became one of the images synonymous with the infamous day.

He has been a subscriber to QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory blamed for fueling the unrest.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



What happened at the hearing?

Speaking by video link to the US District Court in Washington, Chansley admitted to "disorderly and disruptive conduct" when he obstructed congressional proceedings and threatened officials.

His lawyer, Albert Watkins, asked the court to be lenient. "Mr Chansley has zero criminal history, we do know that he was not a planner, he was not violent," Watkins said.

After spending eight months in prison, Chansley expressed regret at what he had done and apologized to anyone he had scared throughout the unrest, Watkins said.

Chansley's lawyer also said his client has since repudiated the QAnon movement and asked that there be no more references to his past affiliations with the movement.

Chansley was taken into custody on January 9

Chansley told the court he had "mental vulnerabilities," although psychiatric professionals had certified Chansley was competent to stand trial before the case.

Sentencing was scheduled for November 17. He could face 41 to 51 months in prison, according to guidelines estimated by the prosecution.

Watkins also asked the court that his client be released from detention pending sentencing — a request that Lambert said would be considered.

What do we know about the 'QAnon Shaman'?

Chansley, also known as Jacob Angeli, is among some 600 people charged over the Capitol unrest.

He was seen in images using a bullhorn to spark up the crowds. He posed for pictures in the building while calling former Vice-President Mike Pence a traitor.

He was also photographed holding a "Q Sent Me!" sign at previous QAnon rallies.

Prosecutors said that at the Senate dais, he wrote on a piece of paper to Pence: "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."

jc/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)