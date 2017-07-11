US Capitol riot panel holds last hearing before midterms

US lawmakers investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump were set to present new evidence on Thursday.

The House of Representatives committee has been looking into the events on January 6 for more than a year and has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses as part of its probe.

The panel has held nine public hearings so far to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat amount to illegal conduct.

Thursday's session will likely be the last hearing before November's midterms.

It is expected to delve into Trump's "state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded," according to a committee aide, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It is also expected to confirm evidence presented at previous hearings that Trump riled up his supporters despite warnings it could lead to violence.

What else is expected from the hearing?

Thursday's session will be the first hearing without live witnesses. Instead, the committee is set to present video evidence from witnesses who haven't appeared yet, as well as fresh details from thousands of documents obtained from Trump's Secret Service.

"What you're going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we've already presented with that new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump's centrality to the scheme from the time prior to the election," a committee aide said.

Previous hearings focused on Trump's inaction during the riot, his attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to deny Joe Biden's victory, his false allegations of voter fraud and the role of militant groups in the Capitol attack.

The panel's chairperson, Democrat Bennie Thompson, and vice chairperson, Republican Liz Cheney, will speak at the session, as will its six other Democrats and one additional Republican, the aide said.

Jan 6 Committee: Trump 'betrayed his oath'

What happened on January 6, 2021?

At least five people died in the attack on January 6, 2021, when Trump backers stormed the US Capitol building. Over 140 police officers were injured.

More than 880 people have been arrested in connection to the riot so far, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles.

Trump, who has been accused of inciting the riot by urging his supporters to "fight like hell," faces various state and federal investigations. He denies any wrongdoing. He and his supporters have called the probe a political witch hunt.

The House committee is expected to release a report of its findings after the midterm elections, possibly in December.

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)