US Capitol riot: House panel on January 6 begins probe

A special congressional panel dedicated to investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 is holding its first hearings on Tuesday.

The Select Committee on the January 6th Insurrection is hearing from four police officers who defended the building from the rioters.

What did the officers say?

Officer Aquilino Gonell said he and other police experienced "horrific and devastating" physical violence during the riot.

"What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battlefield," Gonell said in somber remarks. "We fought hand-to-hand and inch-by-inch to prevent an invasion of the Capitol by a violent mob intent on subverting our democratic process."

Officer Michael Fanone said he was beaten and tased during the Capitol breach. He said he heard rioters say "kill him with his own gun."

He called the event "horrific" and said he and his family are dealing with "psychological drama." He expressed visceral anger for those who downplayed the riots.

What did panel members say?

The chairman of the panel, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, said the rioters had "clear plans to disrupt democracy" in his opening remarks during the hearing.

Some lawmakers believe former President Donald Trump incited the rioters due to his false allegations that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Trump held a rally close the Capitol before the riot, and urged supporters to "stop the steal" of the election.

The panel displayed a video showing new footage of the rioters on January 6.

"We must know what happened here at the Capitol," Republican panel member Liz Cheney of Wyoming said.

"We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call. Every conversation. Every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack," she added.

Cheney said if the rioters are not held accountable "this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic."

January 6 probe faces partisan backlash

The Democratic-majority committee is highly politicized.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected five Republicans nominated to the panel that were chosen by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In response to the move by Pelosi, McCarthy has labeled the committtee a "sham."

Two anti-Trump Republicans, Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, were selected by Pelosi for the panel.

