US Capitol riot: Donald Trump defends remarks as 'totally appropriate'

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that there was "tremendous anger" over efforts to impeach him for his role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol.

He also did not take responsibility for encouraging his supporters to march on the building as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

When asked about whether he bears responsibility for the violence, the president said his remarks at a rally proceeding the storming of the building were "totally appropriate."

What did Trump say ahead of the attack?

Last Wednesday, Trump addressed a crowd of his supporters at a rally in Washington, imploring them to "fight'' to stop the "steal" of the election.

He encouraged them to march on the Capitol just minutes before the crowed stormed the building.

While rioters were still inside, he released a video telling the mob to go home while also appearing to downplay the violence. Addressing the rioters, he said: "We love you. You're very special."

More to follow...

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)