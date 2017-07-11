US Capitol riot: DC government sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday announced a civil lawsuit against two extremist groups over their role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Hill.

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, along with more than 30 individuals who are associated with the groups, have been accused of "conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia," according to Racine.

"I'm suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They caused extensive damage to the District (of Columbia, DC), our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department," Racine said on Twitter.

Racine went on to say: "I'm seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again."

The January 6 riot

On January 6, hundreds of supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed into the US Capitol in a bid to disrupt the confirmation of President Joe Biden's victory.

Lawmakers were forced into hiding as protesters breached security.

In the chaos, five people were killed and many more were injured. A number of those who were arrested were identified as being involved with extremist groups.

Trump and his allies have been accused of inciting the rioters in a speech shortly before the violence broke out. Last week, a federal court of appeals ruled against Trump, who had tried to keep White House documents relating to the January 6 Capitol breach secret.

The three-judge panel rejected Trump's claim that the documents were protected by executive privilege, saying they were in fact vital for an investigation into what led hundreds of people to attack the Capitol.

Several individual members of the Oath Keepers were accused of conspiring to block the congressional certification of Biden's victory. At least one of them so far have pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Who are the Proud Boys?

The Proud Boys are categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a number of other civil rights organizations.

The group was established in 2016 by Canadian-British right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes. He has since distanced himself from the group.

The Canadian group classifies the Proud Boys as a terrorist group.

The all-male organization, which describes itself as a haven for "Western chauvinists," holds a history of street violence against left-wing groups and activists.

kb/fb (AFP, Reuters)