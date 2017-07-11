US Capitol attack: President Biden slams Trump for 'web of lies'

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Congress will hold a prayer vigil later in the day.

On January 6, 2021, a mob stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt the confirmation of Biden's victory, fueled by Trump's claims of election fraud. Five people died, and over 130 police officers were injured.

What did Biden say?

Speaking at one of the sites where Trump supporters violently surged into the US Capitol, President Biden said that the US must assure that such a riot "never happens again."

"Democracy was attacked — simply attacked," Biden said.

In a emotionally-charged address, the president recalled the violent images from January 6 — and took aim at his predecessor Trump.

"The former president of the US has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said.

"At this moment we must decide what kind of nation we will be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?"

"We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it," Biden urged.

He said that the country finds itself "in a battle for the soul of America."

Vice President Kamala Harris urged for unity as the country remembers the violent attack at the US Capitol in January 2021

Vice President Harris said that the "American spirit is being tested," but urged people in the US to "unite in defense of our democracy."

What has Trump's response been?

Following Biden's speech, former President Trump issued a statement on Thursday accusing Biden of trying "to further divide America."

On Tuesday, Trump abruptly canceled the briefing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that had been slated for the evening of January 6.

In an earlier statement, Trump once again reiterated his conspiracy theory that the November 2020 election was "stolen" and repeated his baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had put Biden in office. Trump said he would speak on many of the same issues at a rally scheduled for January 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)