US Capitol attack: President Biden slams Trump for 'web of lies'

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Congress will hold a prayer vigil later in the day.

On January 6, 2021, a mob stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt the confirmation of Biden's victory, fueled by Trump's claims of election fraud. Five people died, and over 130 police officers were injured.

What did Biden say?

Speaking at one of the sites where Trump supporters violently surged into the US Capitol, President Biden said that the US must assure that such a riot "never happens again."

"Democracy was attacked — simply attacked," Biden said.

In a emotionally-charged address, the president recalled the violent images from January 6 — and took aim at his predecessor Trump.

"The former president of the US has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said.

The president spent much of his speech addressing the false narratives about the January 6 riot that have been perpetuated by Trump and members of his Republican Party.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," he said.

In an emotional and forceful speech, Biden said the country continues to find itself in a 'battle for the soul of America' a year after the US Capitol riot

Biden also urged for the people of the United States to actively work to uphold and repair the damage done to the country's democracy.

"At this moment we must decide what kind of nation we will be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?"

"We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it," Biden urged.

He said that the country finds itself "in a battle for the soul of America."

Speaking ahead of Biden, Vice President Harris said that the "American spirit is being tested," but urged people in the US to "unite in defense of our democracy."

Vice President Kamala Harris urged for unity as the country remembers the violent attack at the US Capitol in January 2021

What has Trump's response been?

Following Biden's speech, former President Trump issued a statement on Thursday accusing Biden of trying "to further divide America."

On Tuesday, Trump abruptly canceled the briefing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that had been slated for the evening of January 6.

In an earlier statement, Trump once again reiterated his conspiracy theory that the November 2020 election was "stolen" and repeated his baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had put Biden in office. Trump said he would speak on many of the same issues at a rally scheduled for January 15.

Some leading Republicans, many of whom are not participating in the Capitol memorials on Thursday, accused Democrats attempting to "exploit" the anniversary.

What is the impact of the president's speech?

DW's Washington bureau chief, Ines Pohl said that Biden delivered "the strongest speech" of his presidency on Thursday — making it clear that Trump "is responsible" for the political divisions that are deepening within the United States.

"He has given up hope to reach out to Trump supporters," Pohl said. "I think he also wants to push forward all the reforms which are needed to protect democracy here when it comes to voting rights."

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside US Capitol On January 6, thousands of supporters of former US President Donald Trump flocked to the US Capitol, waving flags, claiming the election was stolen from their political idol. Later, some 800 protesters stormed the iconic building, hunting down lawmakers, beating up police officers, and leaving a trail of destruction their wake. Five people died in connection with the riot and dozens were injured.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Trump remains defiant Many observers later said the riot marked an attempt to overthrow the government, instigated or orchestrated by former President Donald Trump. A select committee of the US House of Representatives has begun investigating the events, and Trump's role in them. Trump claims there was "love in the air" on January 6. He plans to hold a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the riot.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Legitimate protests? The Capitol riot sparked global outrage. Many US Republicans still, however, say the incident was a legitimate means of protest against what they claim was a rigged election. Some Republicans have even staged rallies outside US prisons in support of jailed rioters. The exact interpretation of the January 6 events will certainly have a big impact on the US midterm elections in November 2022.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot More than 700 charged Numerous individuals are facing prosecution over their role in the January 6 Capital attack. So far, over 50 people have been sentenced for their actions on that day. Many left a slew of evidence on social media, boasting of their crimes, which has helped hand down convictions. Defendants willing to plead guilty can hope to receive a reduced sentence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Proud Boys under growing scrutiny The US capital, Washington DC, is suing members of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, loyal supporters of Donald Trump, to recoup damages for the Capitol attack. Authorities accuse the group's leaders of having conspired "to terrorize the District of Columbia" in "a coordinated act of domestic terrorism." Criminal charges have already been brought against several Proud Boys members.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Role of firebrand radio host probed Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is considered a key instigator of the Capitol riot. He drummed up support for the pro-Trump march in Washington, calling for a million people to turn up and protest against allegedly corrupt US Democrats. The congressional panel investigating the events of January 6 has found Jones helped finance the rally.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' jailed Images of Jacob Chansley, a topless, tattooed rioter wearing a striking, horned headdress, went around the globe. He soon became a symbol of the January 6 Capitol attack. Now, the self-proclaimed "QAnon Shaman" and conspiracy theorist from Phoenix, Arizona, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to three and half years in jail.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Traumatized police officers Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell broke down rewatching footage of the deadly Capitol riot during a hearing of the congressional panel investigating the attack. That day, Gonell recalls, he thought "this is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance." One of Gonell's fellow police officers was killed in the Capitol storming, four others committed suicide in the months that followed.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Security failures led to Capitol storming The reason die-hard Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol is that US security agencies were underprepared. The US Senate found that despite warning signs of a potential attack, the police leadership failed to act: National Guard reinforcements were called in too late, and the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed the threat of violence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Is a Trump comeback possible? Many political analysts predict that Donald Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential elections. While his supporters would be elated, critics would surely regard this as a nightmare come true. Until now, Trump has weathered practically all political scandals — not even his role in the US Capitol attack seems to undermine a potential comeback. Author: Oliver Pieper, Goran Cutanoski



DW reporter William Glucroft noted that Biden "had a very difficult line to walk" in his January 6 anniversary remarks.

Biden directly addressed and named many of the falsehoods that Trump has continued to perpetuate concerning the 2020 presidential election.

"He didn't want to be too pessimistic, while also not sugarcoating what happened a year ago," Glucroft said.

How is the anniversary being marked?

Following Biden's speech, US lawmakers will attend a prayer vigil in the afternoon. A moment of silence will also be held in the chamber where the House of Representatives meets — the site where members were evacuated as rioters tried to break in a year ago.

There will also be testimonials from members who were present in the US Capitol when pro-Trump rioters violently broke in to the building.

Highlighting the stark political divides in the US, most of the events will be attended by Biden's Democrats — with most Republicans absent from Capitol Hill.

Top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell is leading a delegation of Republicans to a funeral of a recently-passed senator in Atlanta, Georgia. McConnell said that January 6 was a "dark day," but accused Democrats of trying "to exploit this anniversary."

While lawmakers from both parties were present during the riots a year ago, many Republicans have stuck by former President Trump in the aftermath — with those opposing him finding themselves sidelined by the party.

