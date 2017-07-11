 US Capitol attack: House approves bill to set up probe | News | DW | 20.05.2021

News

US Capitol attack: House approves bill to set up probe

The proposal to investigate the pro-Donald Trump protesters' attack on the Capitol now goes to the divided Senate.

Lawmakers at the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington.

All 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump supported the proposal

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

A significant number of Republican lawmakers, 35 out of 211, voted for the probe, defying party leaders' attempts to block the proposal.

The bill, approved in the House by 252-175, now goes to the Senate, where its future is unclear.

  Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

What is the proposal?

The bill would establish a 10-member panel commission — with five members appointed by each party —  to investigate the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"This commission is built to work, and it will be depoliticized, and it will get the results we need," House Republican John Katko, who worked with Democrats to craft a deal on the commission, told his colleagues on the floor.

"I urge all of you in the body, all of you on both sides... to set aside politics just this once — just this once."

The commission is set to be similar to a high-profile 2002 panel that probed the September 11 attacks on the US.

Watch video 02:28

Capitol attack likely a lone-wolf situation, investigators say

What is next for the bill?

The Senate now has the power to either approve or drop the proposal.

The chamber is divided 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris typically having the power to break a tie. But at least 10 Republicans would have to join Democrats for the measure to become law.

The Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had initially blamed Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol, which was breached by his supporters seeking to block certification of the election won by Joe Biden. 

But by Wednesday, McConnell has changed his mind.

"After careful consideration, I've made a decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th," McConnell said.

Watch video 04:00

'A very sad day for democracy in the US'

McConnell pointed to ongoing law enforcement investigations that have already resulted in more than 400 arrests, adding that a new panel might cause unnecessary overlap.

"It sounds like [Republicans] are afraid of the truth, and that's most unfortunate," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

fb/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

