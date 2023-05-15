US candidate Amy Pope to head UN migration agency

Her election comes after an unusually acrimonious leadership battle that pitted the United States against its European allies.
On Monday, she won the first round of voting but was 12 votes to reach the two-thirds majority needed to declare victory. Vitorino decided to bow out of the race.
Rivalry between the US and Europe
Vitorino is only the second non-American to hold the top job since the agency was founded over 70 years ago.
"As IOM's largest bilateral donor, the United States strongly supports Ms. Pope's vision and looks forward to working with her to implement the critical reforms necessary to create a more effective, inclusive IOM," US. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Vitorino enjoyed particularly strong support from European countries. On diplomat said "it was a bit of a shock," when Pope announced her candidacy in October.
"I am ready to work with ALL our member states and global partners to unleash the opportunities provided by effective, orderly and humane migration," Pope wrote on Twitter.