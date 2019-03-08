 US, Canada scrap steel and aluminum tariffs | News | DW | 17.05.2019

News

US, Canada scrap steel and aluminum tariffs

The US and Canada have agreed to scrap tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to a statement from the Canadian government. The agreement is set to come into effect in two days; the tariffs stood for just under a year.

US President Trump shaking hands with Trudeau in White House | NAFTA (Getty Images/Pool/K. Dietsch)

The United States has agreed to lift all tariffs imposed last year on steel and aluminium imports from Canada according to a statement from the Canadian government.It noted that the measure will come into effect in two days.

For its part, Canada will lift all retaliatory measures. The US had imposed the tariffs under a national security clause, angering its northern neighbor and ally.

By removing the metals tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Trump cleared a key roadblock to a North American trade pact his team negotiated last year. 

The countries will take steps to prevent dumping and the importation of aluminium and steel that is unfairly subsidized, the statement says. The US will reserve the right to reimpose the tariffs if there is a surge in imports "beyond historic volumes."

The US, Mexico and Canada are part of the NAFTA free trade bloc. The terms of that alliance were renegotiated somewhat under Trump, though the renewed deal is still pending approval in Congress.

More to come

av/msh (dpa, Reuters)

