US, Canada demand China releases arrested Canadians

China is holding a former diplomat and a businessman after Canada arrested a prominent Chinese executive. The US and Canada are both demanding the release of the pair.
The US and Canada on Friday jointly demanded the release of two Canadians who were arrested in China last week.
Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat and a think thank adviser, and businessman Michael Spavor are being held after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in relation to sanctions on Iran. The United States is seeking her extradition.
US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Meng was facing a "fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding.
"We also express our deep concern for the Chinese government’s detention of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release," he said in a statement.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement, "We are deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release."
