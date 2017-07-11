US calls upon commercial airlines for evacuation push — live updates

Western evacuation process gathers pace

President Biden has expressed his sympathy with the plight so many are facing

The US has altered its evacuation strategy after criticism over deaths and chaotic scenes

US officials have also expressed concern about a threat from the "Islamic State" in Kabul

This article was last updated at 01:55 UTC/GMT. Catch up on Sunday's main events here.

Strategy change

President Biden has revealed that the US has "made a number of changes" to the evacuation effort, "including extended access around the airport and the safe zone." The move is intended to push back Taliban fighters, and lessen deadly chaos around Kabul airport.

There has been heavy criticism of how the West has handled the evacuation process from Afghanistan following the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.

"We are working diligently to make sure we've increased the ability to get [people] out," Biden said.

He added: "We've changed the gate operations and a whole range of things."

Commercial airlines assistance

The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people as the West looks to ramp up its evacuation process from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden wants the US to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans amid growing criticism of the chaotic scenes witnessed in recent days in and around the Kabul airport.

Therefore, the Pentagon has called up 18 civilian planes from United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air, among others, to carry people from temporary locations after they landed on flights from Afghanistan.

"It's a program that was designed in the wake of the Berlin airlift after World War II to use commercial aircraft to augment our airlift capacity," President Joe Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that airlines voluntarily signed up for the program.

Biden said the flights would bring people from "staging locations," such as Qatar and Germany, to the US or a third country.

"None of them will be landing in Kabul," he added.

American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and privately held Omni Air will provide three planes each. There are also two aircraft from Hawaiian Airlines, and four from United Airlines.

jsi/sri (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)