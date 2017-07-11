US calls out human rights abuses in China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed for accountability on human rights abuses, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong while talking to senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi.

"I made clear the US will defend our national interests, stand for our democratic values and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system," said Blinken.

Beijing will be held "accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan strait and its undermining of the rules-based international system," he added.

Blinken also pressed Chinese officials to condemn the current military coup in Myanmar.

The diplomat has previously signaled his stance in a Twitter post.

The tough stance against China follows signals from the Biden administration that they would not reverse the Trump administration's course in towards the Asian country. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said he was ready to work with Beijing when it was in America's interest to do so.

am/dj (Reuters, AFP)