US calls on non-emergency staff to leave embassy in Kyiv

The United States on Saturday urged its non-emergency staff to leave its Embassy in Kyiv on the basis of Western intelligence officials warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

"Today, the State Department ordered non-emergency US employees at the Embassy to depart due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action," US Embassy Kyiv tweeted.

"As of Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Department of State will suspend consular services at the US Embassy in Kyiv," an official statement read. "The Embassy will maintain a small consular presence in Lviv, Ukraine to handle emergencies, but will not be able to provide passport, visa or routine consular services."

The news came as reports emerged that the US is planning a full evacuation of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russian forces could invade its neighbor "at any time," including before the conclusion of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is set to end on February 20.

Watch video 00:21 Stoltenberg: "We can deploy more forces on short notice if needed"

Israel asks embassy personnel to leave

Israel has already confirmed it will evacuate the families of its diplomats and other embassy personnel working in Ukraine, and now the United States is expected to follow suit.

White House officials said the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that almost all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave.

Watch video 04:41 Security analyst Oleksiy Melnyk: Ukraine has plenty of manpower

Some may remain in Ukraine, near Polish border

Earlier on Saturday, the Associated Press reported that the US government was mulling a full evacuation of the US embassy.

According to the report, the US may keep a small number of officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy would be sent out or relocated to the far west of the country, near the Polish border, so that Washington can at least retain a diplomatic presence there.

The United States has already warned its citizens not to travel to Ukraine over the "increased threat of Russian military action."

Watch video 02:37 Boots on the ground all around Ukraine

jsi/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)