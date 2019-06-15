US calls for coalition to safeguard seas off Iran and Yemen

The US is calling on allies to join a coalition to safeguard waters off Iran and Yemen. The plan would see the US play a command and intelligence role, while allies would escort their own nations’ commercial ships.
The US military is aiming to form a naval coalition of allies that would guarantee freedom of movement in strategic waters around the Arabian Peninsula.
Washington blames Iran and aligned proxy groups attacks on commercial vessels, ands says waters off Iran and Yemen need to be secured.
Read more: Iran-US conflict: Tehran's asymmetrical approach
Under the plan announced on Tuesday, the US would provide "maritime domain awareness and surveillance," while each coalition member would provide protection to the commercial vessels that fly under its flag.
Patrols would be carried out in particularly vulnerable waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The Bab el Mandeb, which separates Yemen from the Horn of Africa, would also be included.
"We're engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation both in the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab el Mandeb," said Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"I think probably over the next couple weeks we'll identify which nations have the political will to support that initiative and then we'll work directly with the militaries to identify the specific capabilities that'll support that," Dunford said.
Read more: Why did US declare an anti-Iran militant group terrorist?
Nearly a third of the world's oil is transported through the maritime space, where tensions have spiked in recent weeks. The US blames Iran for multiple attacks on oil tankers, while Tehran has also shot down an unmanned American military surveillance drone.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that he hoped more than 20 countries would work together on building maritime security in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
rc/jm (AFP, dpa, Reuters AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)
As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, it appears Washington has backed down and Tehran is in control. The Iranian regime is using an unconventional military strategy to steer the Trump administration. (23.06.2019)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is "strong evidence" Iran carried out attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. She also warned Iran of consequences if it violated the 2015 international nuclear deal. (18.06.2019)