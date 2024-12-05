US: California tsunami warning canceled after strong quake

The US Geological Service has reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in northern California, as the National Tsunami Center issued warning.

The US Geological Service on Thursday reported a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in northern California.

The National Weather Service, which listed the quake as having a magnitude of 7.3, immediately issued a tsunami warning. This was later canceled, shortly before the first waves were expected to hit along the California coast.

Some 4.7 million residents in California and Oregon are currently under warning.

US seismologists say the quake occurred at a depth of only 6 miles (10 kilometers) and that its epicenter was located some 45 miles southwest of Eureka, in Humboldt County, near the Oregon state line.

Authorities issued, then canceled tsunami warning

"Based on preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," read a warning issued by the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Though the statement said that no notable waves had yet been sighted, the Tsunami Warning Center urged "anyone near the coast should be alert to the possibility of danger."

The Weather Service issued an updated statement minutes later warning that the estimated start time for the tsunami in San Francisco would be 12:10 p.m. local (20:10 GMT).

The quake struck in the late morning and was felt as far south as San Francisco, where several smaller aftershocks were also reported.

The San Francisco Zoo posted on X that it had closed the facility, writing: "The Zoo has closed due to national weather emergency and tsunami warning. Guests have been evacuated, animals secured and staff have moved to higher ground."

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is currently meeting with officials from the Office of Emergency Services urged citizens to heed government safety instructions.

js/ab (AFP, Reuters)