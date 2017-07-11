 US braces for potential violence ahead of Joe Biden inauguration | News | DW | 16.01.2021

News

US braces for potential violence ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

Donald Trump supporters are expected to protest in Washington DC and at state capitols beginning Sunday and leading up to Joe Biden taking the oath of the office on Wednesday.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops are due in Washington by early next week

State authorities have beefed up security this weekend ahead of Democrat Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony on January 20 and out of concern over potential armed protests on Sunday.

Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the deadly Capitol Hill violence by President Donald Trump's supporters on January 6.

With the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) warning of potential violence at all state capitols, governors across the country have declared a state of emergency and closed capitols to the public.

Far-right online forums have called for "an armed march on all state capitols" on Sunday, US media reported.

President Trump continues to level unfounded allegations of election fraud and said he would not participate in Biden's inauguration. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached the outgoing president  for the Capitol Hill "insurrection" that killed five people, including a police officer.

Where are the protests expected to take place?

The pro-Trump demonstrations could take place at all state capitols starting on Sunday. Ramped up security arrangements could be seen from Atlanta, Georgia to Sacramento, California throughout the week.

Watch video 02:30

20,000 soldiers in Washington ahead of inauguration

The main target of protests could be the country's capital, where Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington, with security forces blocking off streets downtown with concrete barriers.

Intelligence reports say that armed insurgents could possibly try to plant explosive devices at so-called "soft targets." Authorities have also warned that armed pro-Trump extremists, possibly carrying explosives, pose a threat to Washington as well as state capitals over the coming week.

On Saturday, security officials arrested a heavily armed man in Washington at a checkpoint near the US Capitol. The man, a Virginia resident, was taken into custody after police found him with a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, shotgun shells and a magazine for the gun, according to AFP news agency.

State authorities are also concerned about the possibility of anti-Trump counter protests and violent clashes.

On Friday, the FBI in Tallahassee arrested Daniel Alan Baker, a former US Army soldier, who posted a short video on YouTube, urging people to counter pro-Trump protesters in Florida.

"Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday," federal prosecutors said. "He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms."

What measures have authorities taken?

Washington DC is under a state of high alert ahead of Biden's inauguration. The National Mall, which is normally a crowded place around presidential inaugurations, has been declared off-limits at the request of the Secret Service, which ensures the security of the president.

Troops started pouring into Washington on Saturday after state governors approved sending National Guard to safeguard the capital. More than 25,000 Guard are due in the city by early next week.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


In Arizona, authorities have placed a double row of chain-link fencing around the state capitol. Security around the statehouses in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and other states have also been increased.

National Guard troops and heavily armed state troops have been stationed at state capitals across the US.

Suzanne Spaulding, a former undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security, said authorities disclosing enhanced security measures can be an effective deterrent.

"One of the ways you can potentially de-escalate a problem is with a strong security posture," said Spaulding. "You try to deter people from trying anything."

What to expect on Inauguration Day

Joe Biden will be sworn in as president and Kamala Harris as vice president at an inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the US Capitol on Wednesday. Authorities have decided to curtail the attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Biden will participate in a socially distanced Pass in Review with members of the military on the Capitol's East Front.

According to US media reports, Biden, Harris and their spouses, along with former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and their wives will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden will then receive a traditional presidential escort from 15th Street in Washington to the White House.

Instead of the inaugural parade, organizers plan to hold a televised "virtual parade across America."

shs/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Watch video 26:06

Biden becomes US president: But how dangerous does Trump remain?

