US braces for major storm as tornados, flooding, hail loom

Authorities in Dallas urged residents to bring in pets, outdoor furniture, grills, and "anything else that could be caught up in high winds to reduce the risk of flying debris" as the city braces for a major storm on Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said boats, helicopters, rescue teams and medics were on standby across the region,

"All residents should heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts," Abbot said. "I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm's path and all of Texas' first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm."

The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds and hail pellets which could reach the size of baseballs, forecasters said. In addition to Texas, residents of Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma also find themselves on the path of the storm. The system is expected to later threaten Alabama and Georgia before moving to the US Northeast.

Fear of tornadoes

"It's a broad and multifaceted storm," said meteorologist Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service's Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. "Late Saturday into Sunday, it will spread to New England and northern New York state."

Parts of Texas and Oklahoma were under tornado watches on Friday.

"We could see some very strong tornadoes — possibly those that may stay on the ground for some time – not just the brief spin-up tornadoes," said Lousiana meteorologist Matt Hemingway.

Weather officials also warned there was a potential for 10-foot (3-meter) high waves on Alabama's Gulf coast.

Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana were also under flash flood warnings, as previous storms already raised the water levels in many streams near or at the flooding limit.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Three names - one phenomenon Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A cyclone is created Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation The eye of the storm The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A storm hits land When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Chaos ensues Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Destructive vortex Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Fastest storms As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Trail of destruction A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast. Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew



dj/dr (Reuters, AFP)

