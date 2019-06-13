US blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed reporters at the State Department Thursday and announced that the United States believes the Islamic Republic of Iran was behind an attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Pompeo said the attacks were part of a campaign of "escalating tension" being carried out by Iran.

Pompeo said the US accusation was based on intelligence assessments and the type of weaponry involved in the sophisticated attack. Pompeo warned that the US would defend its forces, interests and allies in the region. He provided no evidence or further detail and did not take questions from reporters.

International condemnation

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world could not afford "a major confrontation in the Gulf region."

"I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels. Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified," he told a meeting of the UN Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.



Watch video 00:32 Pompeo: Iran responsible for attacks

The tankers were damaged south of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime conduit between Oman and Iran that carries almost a fifth of the world's oil exports — from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Iraq.

The UN Security Council was set to discuss the incident later on Thursday in a closed-door meeting.

Two distress calls, crews rescued

The United States 5th Fleet based in Bahrain said: "US naval forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 a.m. local time and a second one at 7:00 a.m."

Iran said its navy had rescued 44 crew members from the two vessels.

Norwegian and Japanese-owned tankers

One of the ships involved was the Front Altair, a Norwegian-owned tanker that was being chartered by Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corp.

The ship bound for Taiwan was carrying 75,000 tons of naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock. It was hit by three explosions, according to the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

Read more: John Bolton says Iran is 'almost certainly' behind oil tanker 'attacks'

Singapore's BSM Management said in a statement that its Kokuka Courageous tanker had been damaged in an unspecified "security incident" while it was transporting methanol to Singapore. Japanese company Kokuka Sangyo later said it was the owner of the ship.

Tracking data showed the ships had been loaded in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

All 21 crew members abandoned ship and are now now on board the US Navy's USS Bainbridge.



Watch video 26:06 Share Iran Crisis: Deal or War? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ic0E Iran Crisis: Deal or War?

Iran calls reported attacks 'highly suspicious'

The reported attacks came amid heightened regional tensions following attacks on four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May near Fujairah, just outside the Strait of Hormus.

At that time, the United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran, which has dismissed their accusations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Thursday's attacks were suspicious because they occurred while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iran's supreme leader.

"Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Zarif commented in a tweet on Thursday, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Russia warned against rushing to blame Iran for the attack and using the incident to stoke tensions with Tehran. Several Russian sailors were on board one of the tankers at the time.

Germany calls for deescalation

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the incidents were worrying and could escalate tensions in the region.

"The news that we have received .. is extremely worrying," Maas said at a press conference.

"An escalation of the situation is dangerous; these are events that could lead to escalation. We need deescalation and all sides must contribute to that," said Maas, who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

js/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.